HS BASEBALL: Solid pitching leads Raiders to Saturday afternoon win

Braden Brown and Aiden Robertson teamed up on the mound to all but shut down Rossview as the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team picked up a 2-1 win Saturday morning.
Brown allowed one hit and one run while striking out four over one and two-third innings.
Meanwhile, Robertson was solid – not allowing a single hit over five and one-thirds innings. He struck out a pair of batters and walked six.
With such solid pitching and defense, the Raiders didn’t need much offense and they got just enough. Hayden Hullett had a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored. Nolan Jernigan also had an RBI. Jacob Holder sent one across the plate with a bases loaded walk.
The Raiders dropped their Saturday afternoon game with Blackman 11-1. The Raiders committed three errors and couldn’t keep the Blaze off the scoreboard in a single inning.
Nolan Jernigan had a hit and a run scored for the Raiders, scoring on a Braden Brown RBI.
Coffee County will play a two-game District 8-AAA series this week against Franklin County, beginning Tuesday in Winchester.
The Raiders are now 6-4 on the season.