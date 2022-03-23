HS BASEBALL: Robertson strikes out 14 as Raiders even up district record

A 5-run bottom of the first inning and a 14-strikeout performance on the mound from Aiden Robertson led the Coffee County Central Red Raiders to an 8-2 District 6-4A win over Franklin County Wednesday afternoon in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The Raiders set the tone early – taking a 5-0 lead in the bottom half of the first. Freshman leadoff hitter got the ball rolling with a double to leftfield. Junior Jacob Holder came to the plate and blasted a double to the left-centerfield gap to plate a pair of runs. Holder finished the night with two hits and a pair of RBIs – he drove in two more in the bottom of the fifth.
Caleb Moran also had an RBI for the Raiders on a single.
That was plenty of offense for Robertson. The junior right-hander cruised through the Rebel lineup with little resistance. He went the distance, striking out 14 batters while only allowing four hits – 3 on infield singles. He was named Thunder Radio player of the game – insured by Brett Harris with Farmers Insurance.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
Peyton Miller was hit with the loss for the Rebels. He allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on four hits and did not record an out before being replaced by Josh Stoltzfus, who struck out 9 Raiders and allowed 2 runs on no hits over the next 3 2/3.
The Raiders are now 2-4 overall and 1-1 in district play. They return to action Thursday at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson