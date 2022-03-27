HS BASEBALL: Raiders win thriller in extra innings over Tullahoma

Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders gave up the lead in the bottom of the 7th, but rebounded for 2 in the top of the 9th inning to beat Tullahoma 8-7 at Grider Stadium Saturday night.
A Brady Nugent bunt single combined with a Tullahoma throwing error pushed Trey Turner and Cole Pippenger across the plate to push the Raiders on top 8-6 in the second extra inning.
The Wildcats got a sacrifice fly to score a run in the bottom of the inning but Brady Nugent slammed the game shut on the mound for the Raiders.
Nugent earned the win on teh mound.
Jacob Sherrill started and pitched the first 4 innings for the Raiders. He allowed 4 unearned runs while striking out 4 and allowing just 2 hits. He was in line for the win before Tullahoma scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Freshman Cole Pippenger had a big night at the plate. Pippenger rattled off 4 hits, an RBI, scored twice and was hit by a pitch. Caleb Moran, Jacob Holder and Andrew Dawson (2) also notched RBIs for the Raiders, who improve to 3-5 win the win.
Coffee County will have a 2-game District 6-4A series with Warren County Monday (away) and Tuesday (home). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. both nights.