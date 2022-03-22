HS BASEBALL: Raiders, Rebels Tuesday game PPD to Wednesday because of weather

The Central High School Red Raider baseball team’s series with Franklin County was supposed to come to Manchester Tuesday – but that has now been postponed due to weather.
The Raiders and Rebels will get back to action Wednesday, March 23, weather permitting. The JV will play at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow. The Raiders are looking to end a 4 game losing skid.
Thunder Radio will be there for the call of the action of varsity baseball when they get underway. CHS baseball on Thunder Radio driven by Al White Ford Lincoln. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.