HS BASEBALL: Raiders open season with 3-2 road win over Riverdale

A solid effort on the mound from Jacob Holder and a big fly from Jacob Sherrill were enough to power the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team past Riverdale in the season opener Monday in Murfreesboro.
The Raiders (1-0 overall / 0-0 District 6-4A) took a lead in the first and never looked back behind a strong effort on the mound from junior right-hander Jacob Holder.
Holder worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits. He struck out 7 and walked one. He made an attempt at the complete game but exited in the bottom of the seventh after the Warriors pushed a run across to make the score 3-2 and had the potential winning run at the plate. Junior Aiden Robertson slammed the door for the save, getting a flyout to end the game.
The decisive offensive blow for the Raiders came in the top of the second inning when Sherrill lifted a home run into center that scored Carter McKenzie. Andrew Dawson also picked up an RBI.
The Raider offense scattered seven hits in the win.
CHS is set to play Nolensville at Smyrna on Tuesday before their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Rockvale – that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.