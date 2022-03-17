HS BASEBALL: Raiders drop to 1-2 after loss at Columbia

Coffee County’s baseball team fell to 1-2 on the year after a 7-5 road loss to former district foe Columbia Thursday night (March 17, 2022).
Coffee County led 2-0 early and then 4-3. But Columbia tacked on two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull away.
Aiden Robertson started on the mound for the Raiders and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) over four innings of work while striking out 8 Lion batters. Brady Daugherty was tagged with the loss in relief. John McKelvey allowed pair of runs in one inning and Cole Pippenger walked one and struck out 2 after entering the game with two inherited runners.
Carter McKenzie had a big night at the plate for the Raiders – knocking in 3 runs on two hits – including a home run. Pippenger had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
The Raiders fall to 1-2 with the loss. Columbia picked up its first win over the year to move to 1-2.