HS BASEBALL: Raiders drop 4th straight with district opening loss to Franklin County

The opening of District 6-4A did not go the way of the Raiders Monday night, as Coffee County Central dropped their league opener 8-4 on the road to Franklin County.
The loss marks 4 straight for CHS after opening up with a win over Riverdale on March 14.
Monday night in Winchester, the Raiders fell behind 8-0 before finally adding four runs in the top of the seventh to make things interesting.
The Raiders only had one extra base hit in the game – a triple from freshman Cole Pippenger. Pippenger also had an RBI and a run scored.
Franklin County was able to chase Red Raider starter Jacob Holder early. Holder allowed 4 runs over 1 2/3. He walked 5 and allowed just one hit.
The district series moves to Manchester at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and on the Manchester Go app.