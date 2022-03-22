Bass Club juniors show out at spring opener

On Saturday March 19 2022, the Coffee County Youth Bass club juniors fished the spring opener for the Central Division. Despite a very cold windy morning, they were able to battle it out and weigh some fish.
Here’s how they finished:
Anglers Dixon Heflin and Pierce Smith visited the scales for their 1st time with a full bag! These boys had 5 fish weighing in 12.12lbs, securing them a 5th place finish for the day. They currently sit in 14th place in the region points race.
Anglers Kasen and Kaleb Page, better known as Team Page, ended the day with 1 fish tipping the scales at 2.31lbs. Team Page has the 6th spot in the points race in the Central Division.Anglers Kaiden Gannon and Tristan Spencer joined the team and this was their first event. Despite not catching any fish to weigh in, they had several bites and grinded it out until the very end.
All 3 junior teams will be back in action on March 27 in the Tennessee Bass Nation MEGA tournament on Lake Chickamauga