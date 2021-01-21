Houck resigns as Westwood basketball coach

After 26 years of coaching basketball – the past 14 spent as the head coach of the Westwood Lady Rockets – Angela Houck is hanging up her whistle.
The veteran coach informed Thunder Radio Sports on Thursday that she has officially tendered her resignation as the head basketball coach of the Lady Rocket program.
“I’ve coached basketball for 26 years, 14 of them at Westwood. And I just felt like it was time,” explained Houck. “You know 26 years is a long time. It’s time for me to do something different.”
Houck remains as a teacher at the school and is not completely retiring from coaching – she will be the new Westwood golf coach this spring.
“I just felt like it was time for me to step aside and let somebody else take over,” added Houck.
Houck said what she will really miss is the relationships she develops with players, and following them all through life as they grow up.
Westwood finished with a record of 6-8 this season – a rebuilding year that saw the Lady Rockets pick up a far more challenging schedule than last year.
Listen to more from coach Houck’s interview with Thunder Radio here: