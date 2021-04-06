Home runs lead Lady Raiders to 9-2 win over Columbia Tuesday

Kaitlyn Davis (left) and Justus Turner hit back to back deep balls Tuesday night for the CHS Lady Raiders.

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders brought their big bats to Columbia Tuesday.

Coffee County got back-to-back home runs from Justus Turner and Kaitlyn Davis in a 9-2 win over the Lady Lions and improve to 13-0 on the season.

The Lady Raiders got all of their offense in a three run first inning and a six run third – helped in part by six Columbia errors.

Keri Munn also had a good night at the plate, picking up a pair of RBIs on a hit.

CHS was somewhat sloppy defensively, committing six errors on the night.

Kaitlyn Davis picked up the win in the circle for Coffee County – striking out four batters over five innings of work. She allowed two runs on one hit. Haidyn Campbell pitched two innings and did not allow a hit.