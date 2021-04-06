Home runs lead Lady Raiders to 9-2 win over Columbia Tuesday

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders brought their big bats to Columbia Tuesday.
Coffee County got back-to-back home runs from Justus Turner and Kaitlyn Davis in a 9-2 win over the Lady Lions and improve to 13-0 on the season.
The Lady Raiders got all of their offense in a three run first inning and a six run third – helped in part by six Columbia errors.
Keri Munn also had a good night at the plate, picking up a pair of RBIs on a hit.
CHS was somewhat sloppy defensively, committing six errors on the night.
Kaitlyn Davis picked up the win in the circle for Coffee County – striking out four batters over five innings of work. She allowed two runs on one hit. Haidyn Campbell pitched two innings and did not allow a hit.