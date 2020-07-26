Hitting facility parking lot gets face lift

The parking lot of the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility behind Coffee County Central High School has been sealed, restriped and has new aesthetics, with the paining of the Coffee County “cc” logo and the number 7, the retired baseball number of Hansert.
Scott Hansert, father of Crethan, helped to spearhead the project around the facility. Work was performed at a reduced cost.
Crethan Hansert was a Central High School senior baseball player when he was killed in a car accident Oct. 31, 2003. The facility was later erected for the CHS baseball and softball teams to use, and named in his honor.