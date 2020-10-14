HISTORY: Lady Raider volleyball advances to state sectional

Coffee County Central’s volleyball team made history Tuesday night.
For the first time in the program’s existence, the Lady Raiders won the region-semi-finals to advance to the region championship game and earn a spot in the state sectional.
Coffee County got double digit kills from three players and a remarkable 22 digs from junior Lauren Brandt to drop Rockvale 3-1 Monday at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. The win advanced the Lady Raiders to the Region 4-AAA Championship game where Coffee County fell to Siegel 3-0.
But the win over Rockvale guarantees the Lady Raiders in the state sectional on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will travel to Cookeville with a trip to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament on the line. Thunder Radio will be there to broadcast the match.
In the win over Rockvale, Kiya Ferrell led the way in kills with 13, followed by Lexi Bryan with 11 and Keri Munn with 10. Brandt led the team in digs with 22 and assists with 22.
Munn and Ferrell each served up three aces.
The win over Rockvale and the loss to Siegel moves the Lady Raiders to 20-5 on the season.
After the tournament, Maddie Husted, Keri Munn and Kiya Ferrell were named to the Region 4-AAA All-Region Team.
You can listen to the podcast play-by-play of the Lady Raiders’ region championship game against Siegel by clicking here.