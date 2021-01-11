HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Raiders pick up pair of region wins

The Central High School Red Raider wrestling teams finished with a pair of region wins at home last week. CHS edged past Smyrna by 1 point, and easily outpaced Lawrence County. See results below:
Coffee County (COFF) 30.0 Smyrna (SMYR) 29.0
152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Eric Tucker (SMYR) (Fall 0:55) 160: Say Aye (SMYR) over Nazario Flores (COFF) (Fall 2:35) 170: Jose Cordova (SMYR) over Chris Hollis (COFF) (Fall 1:24) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Zachary Galy (COFF) over (SMYR) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Joshua Cordova (SMYR) (Fall 0:47) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Thomas Clark (COFF) over Adrian Najar (SMYR) (Fall 1:03) 126: Joel Denton (SMYR) over (COFF) (For.) 132: Matthew Rogers (SMYR) over (COFF) (For.) 138: Day Day Htoo (SMYR) over Caleb Boothe (COFF) (TF 20-5 3:49) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Luis Sanchez-Garcia (SMYR) (Fall 1:11)
Coffee County (COFF) 42.0 Lawrence Co. (LACO) 15.0
138: Caleb Boothe (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Jacob Golden (LACO) (Fall 0:45) 152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 160: Nazario Flores (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 170: Chris Hollis (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 182: Kenny Tharpe (LACO) over (COFF) (For.) 195: Sam Bradley (LACO) over Zachary Galy (COFF) (Dec 7-3) 220: William Grogan (LACO) over (COFF) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Thomas Clark (COFF) over (LACO) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit