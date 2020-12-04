HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lady Raiders open with win over Tullahoma

The Coffee County Lady Raider wrestlers opened with a 24-0 win over Tullahoma Thursday night in Tullahoma. Meanwhile, the Raiders picked up some points but fell to Eagleville.
Results are below:
Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFF) 24.0 Tullahoma (Girls) (TULG) 0.0
119: Paryss DeShane (COFF) over Emma Brown (TULG) (Fall 1:18) 119: Paryss DeShane (COFF) over Natalie Turpin (TULG) (Fall 2:40) 132: MaryAnne Walker (COFF) over Zoe Holly (TULG) (Fall 2:15) 132: MaryAnne Walker (COFF) over Olivia Hogan (TULG) (Fall 1:17) 140: Mary Wolfrum (COFF) over Olivia Hogan (TULG) (Fall 3:18) 160: Lyra Leftwich (COFF) over Erin Douglas (TULG) (Fall 0:37) 170: Erin Douglas (TULG) over Sara Crosslin (COFF) (Fall 0:18)
Eagleville (EAGL) 65.0 Coffee County (COFF) 9.0
160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Donevin Darnell (EAGL) (Dec 6-2) 170: wyatt mclemore (EAGL) over Nazario Flores (COFF) (Fall 1:15) 182: Jason Dennis (EAGL) over Jonathan Akers (COFF) (Fall 3:38) 195: matthew garber (EAGL) over Zachary Galy (COFF) (Fall 4:54) 220: Oscar Guerra (EAGL) over (COFF) (For.) 285: Joseph Williamson (EAGL) over Kolby McCormick (COFF) (Fall 1:58) 106: Tanner Hatchell (EAGL) over (COFF) (For.) 113: jacob pennington (EAGL) over Ethan Rivera (COFF) (Fall 0:48) 120: zachary lewis (EAGL) over Thomas Clark (COFF) (TF 15-0 5:12) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Kaleb Snitzer (EAGL) over Jamie Norris (COFF) (Fall 2:34) 138: gabriel pennington (EAGL) over (COFF) (For.) 145: Erik Johnson (EAGL) over Caleb Boothe (COFF) (Fall 3:36) 152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over (EAGL) (M. For.)