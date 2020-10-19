HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Riddle earns keeper of the year honor; six Lady Raiders with all-district honors

Several Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider soccer players earned District 8-AAA All-District honors following the teams season, which concluded last week with a loss to Shelbyville in the tournament semi-finals.
For the second season in a row, Lady Raider Lucy Riddle was named District Goalkeeper of the Year.
Earning First-Team All-District honors were Reagan Ellison, Katie Cotton and Kyleigh Harner. Earning Second-Team All-District honors were Jorja Waggoner, Maddy Jones and Elli Chumley.