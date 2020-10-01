HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Raiders cruise to 5-0 win on senior night

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider soccer team bombarded Lincoln County with shots on Thursday night, eventually breaking through with four in the second half to cruise to a 5-0 win in a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Five different Lady Raiders scored on the night.
Maddy Jones got the scoring started in the 18th minute, but Coffee County wasn’t able to score again and only led 1-0 at the break before the floodgates opened in the second half.
Katie Cotten scored in the 43rd minute, quickly followed by Ellie Fann in the 46th. Jayda Wright scored on a free kick from 35 yards in the 60th minute, and Dianna Ramirez buried one into the upper right corner in the 73rd minute to close the scoring.
Coffee County outshot Lincoln County 30 to 5, putting 15 of those shots on goal to Lincoln County’s 3.
Lucy Riddle was credited with three saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.
The win completes the regular season for CHS at 4-5-1 on the season and secures third place in District 8-AAA.
Listen to the podcast of Thursdays win over Lincoln County by clicking here.