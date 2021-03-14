High School Prep sports fire up Monday

Weather permitting, Monday will be the busiest day yet of the spring sports season in Coffee County, as 10 prep teams are schedule to be in action.

Thunder Radio will be out and about at various sporting events for coverage and action photos, — Thunder Radio will also be broadcasting one.

The CHS Lady Raider softball team is set to travel to Warren County with first pitch at 5 p.m. Originally, first pitch was set for 7 p.m. but has been moved up to 5 p.m. in an attempt to avoid bad weather. Joe Pat Cope will be there to deliver the play-by-play for Thunder Radio. Pregame begins at 4:50 p.m.

See full Monday schedule below:

4 p.m. CHS Baseball Columbia Away
5 p.m. CMS Baseball Harris Home
5:30 p.m. WMS Baseball Cascade Home
7 p.m. CHS Soccer Warren County Away
5 p.m. WMS Soccer Cascade Away
**5:00 PM CHS softball Warren County away x
5 p.m. CMS Softball Harris Home
6 p.m. WMS Softball Community Home x
4 p.m. CHS Tennis Marshall County Away
4 p.m. CMS Tennis Harris Home

**Set to be broadcast on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.