High School Prep sports fire up Monday

Weather permitting, Monday will be the busiest day yet of the spring sports season in Coffee County, as 10 prep teams are schedule to be in action.
Thunder Radio will be out and about at various sporting events for coverage and action photos, — Thunder Radio will also be broadcasting one.
The CHS Lady Raider softball team is set to travel to Warren County with first pitch at 5 p.m. Originally, first pitch was set for 7 p.m. but has been moved up to 5 p.m. in an attempt to avoid bad weather. Joe Pat Cope will be there to deliver the play-by-play for Thunder Radio. Pregame begins at 4:50 p.m.
See full Monday schedule below:
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Baseball
|Columbia
|Away
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Baseball
|Harris
|Home
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Baseball
|Cascade
|Home
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Warren County
|Away
|5 p.m.
|WMS
|Soccer
|Cascade
|Away
|**5:00 PM
|CHS
|softball
|Warren County
|away
|x
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Softball
|Harris
|Home
|6 p.m.
|WMS
|Softball
|Community
|Home
|x
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Tennis
|Marshall County
|Away
|4 p.m.
|CMS
|Tennis
|Harris
|Home
**Set to be broadcast on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.