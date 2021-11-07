HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Lady Raiders show out, win 2 at playday

High School basketball tips off the season with Hall of Champions games on Nov. 19 – but the Central High School Lady Raiders got some preseason work and looked solid Saturday at Whitwell.
The Lady Raiders used 15 points from freshman Olivia Vinson and 10 apiece from Elli Chumley and Chloe Gannon to beat Clay County 44-20. CHS then turned around and put a 60-27 beating on Whitwell, behind 22 points from Gannon, 11 from Alivia Reel and 10 from freshman Channah Gannon.
“We had a good day in a lot of areas,” explained Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope. “Emma [Fulks] handled the point really well for us – didn’t turn it over and made good decisions. We obviously have things to keep working on, but I like what I saw for the most part.”
The Lady Raiders will open the 2021 basketball season with Moore County coming to Manchester on Friday, Nov. 19. The girls will play at 6 p.m. with the Raider boys to follow. You can hear Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball all season on Thunder Radio – your Coffee County Sports Authority. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.
Coffee County basketball on Thunder Radio is made possible by the following amazing sponsors:
Al White Ford-Lincoln
First Vision Bank
Shanelle Gray – REMAX 1st Realty
Dr. Jay Trussler
Common John Brewing Company
Garners Furniture & Appliance
Elk River Public Utility District
Gilley Construction
Powers Storage
Hullett’s Service Center
A Wining Attitude
Capstar Bank
Titan Material Handling
Coffee County Bank
Bush Insurance
Workout Anytime
Realtor Charlie Gonzales
Stone Fort Mortgage
Realtor BB Brown
Garretson Stone
Peoples Bank
Attorney Shawn Trail