HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Raiders, Lady Raiders both successful in preseason work

Both Central High School basketball teams picked up wins in preseason action Thursday afternoon.
The Raider boys picked up a last second scrimmage and left with a 63-32 win over Grundy County. Four different Raiders got into double figures in the win.
“Defensively we were solid with both our man and zone,” said Red Raider head coach Andrew Taylor. The Raider JV also beat Grundy County 41-30. The boys will be back in action Saturday at Siegel – playing at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders took care of business against Boyd Christian in a 71-25 win, with a lot of young talent getting work. Seniors Elli Chumley and Emma Fulks didn’t play. Freshman post Channah Gannon paced CHS with 14 points, followed closely by Alivia Reel with 3, Kiya Ferrell 12 and Chloe Gannon 11.
The Lady Raiders will open the 2021 basketball season with Moore County coming to Manchester on Friday, Nov. 19 for Hall of Champions games. The girls will play at 6 p.m. with the Raider boys to follow. You can hear Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball all season on Thunder Radio – your Coffee County Sports Authority. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.
