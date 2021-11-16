HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show returns on Wednesday nights

Coffee County Central High School basketball returns to Thunder Radio for yet another season of coverage this winter – beginning with the season opener Friday, Nov. 19 when Moore County comes to town.

Also returning this year is the Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show – financed by First Bank Mortgage of Manchester. The show will air live from 6-7 p.m. and be broadcast from Praters BBQ every Wednesday, beginning Dec. 1.

Every week Thunder Radio will be joined by CHS Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope and Red Raider head coach Andrew Taylor, along with players, assistant coaches and even players from Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle. We will recap previous week’s games, look ahead and get to know the student-athletes playing basketball in Coffee County. The show is brought to you every week by First Bank Mortgage.

The CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will open the 2021 basketball season with Moore County coming to Manchester on Friday, Nov. 19 for Hall of Champions games. The girls will play at 6 p.m. with the Raider boys to follow. You can hear Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball all season on Thunder Radio – your Coffee County Sports Authority. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.

