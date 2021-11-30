HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show returns on Wednesday night

The Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show returns to Thunder Radio beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The weekly show is financed by First Bank Mortgage of Manchester. The show will air live from 6-7 p.m. and be broadcast from Praters BBQ every Wednesday, beginning Dec. 1.
Every week Thunder Radio will be joined by CHS Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope and Red Raider head coach Andrew Taylor, along with players, assistant coaches and even players from Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle. We will recap previous week’s games, look ahead and get to know the student-athletes playing basketball in Coffee County. The show is brought to you every week by First Bank Mortgage.
