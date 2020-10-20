HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ticket information for Raiders at Oakland

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider football team will travel to take on the state’s top-ranked Oakland Patriots in Murfreesboro at 7 p.m. Friday.
There will be no tickets sold at the gate. Per standard rules for the season, temperatures will be checked at the gate and masks are required. If you wish to purchase tickets, you will need to do so through Ticket Spice. You can get the exact link you need by clicking here.
If you can’t make the game, you can listen live on your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics – Thunder Radio. The Friday Night Thunder Pregame show begins at 6 p.m., with kickoff to follow and the Friday Night Thunder Postgame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking) to follow.
Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and stream live with the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com