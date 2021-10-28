HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders wrap regular season at Rhea County Friday night

The high school football regular season will end Friday night across the state of Tennessee. But for the Red Raiders – it will not be the end of the year.
Coffee County Central is already guaranteed a playoff spot next week – but the Raiders still have big goals in mind as the head to Rhea County Friday night (Oct. 29) to wrap up the regular season.
Coffee County (5-4 overall / 2-2 Region) is looking for a win to extend its 4 game win streak to 5. it is the first 4 game win streak for the Red Raider program since 2003. CHS hasn’t won 5 in a row since the 1970s. A win would also give the Raiders a winning record in the regular season for the first time since 2007.
It will be a tall task for the Raiders – facing a 7-win Eagles team that runs a hard-to-defend, high-tempo wing-t offense.
Kickoff Friday is at 6:30 p.m. Central with Thunder Radio’s Friday Night Thunder pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m. (30 minutes earlier than normal).
Listen to the pregame and kickoff at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on your phone using the Manchester Go smartphone app or thunder1320.com.