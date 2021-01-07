HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders release 2021 football schedule

Coffee County Central High School head football coach Doug Greene has released the 2021 football schedule for the Red Raiders.
Remaining on the schedule are familiar non-region foes such as Franklin County and Tullahoma, which are the first two games on the schedule Aug. 20 and 27.
However – gone from this year’s slate are all of those old Region 3-6A powerhouses such as Riverdale, Oakland and Blackman.
New to the 2021 schedule are Shelbyville, which is now a region opponent, Page, Lebanon (region game), Spring Hill and Rhea County.
Rockvale remains on the schedule but is now a non-region game. Also remaining on the schedule from prior years are Warren County and Cookeville, which remain as region opponents.
Doug Greene – who is entering his third season as the Red Raider head coach – will join Thunder Radio on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday (10-11 a.m.) to discus the new schedule. You can hear the Coffee Coaches show at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go app or online at thunder1320.com. You can also join the show in person at Al White Ford-Lincoln (2002 Hillsboro Blvd.)
The season kicks off on Aug. 20. You can listen to the Red Raiders live on Thunder Radio – your home for Red Raider football for 64 years.
Schedule:
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.
Previous version of this story showed two open dates. That has been corrected.