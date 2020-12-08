HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders have six players named to All-Region team

The Region 3-6A football All-Region team has been released by the coaches.

Coffee County ended up with five players selected and one honorable mention. You heard the Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio.

The full all-region team, including superlatives, is below:

Region MVP – CJ Taylor – Warren Co.

Offensive MVP – Jordan James – Oakland

Defensive MVP – Javon Nelson – Riverdale

Special Teams MVP – Trey Turk – Oakland

Athlete of the Year –       Victor Stephenson – Oakland

                                           CJ Johnson – Riverdale

                                           Stockton Owen – Cookeville

QB of the Year – Drew Beam – Blackman

RB of the Year – Antonio Patterson – Oakland

WR of the Year –     Isaiah Horton – Oakland

                                  Todd Lark – Blackman

OL of the Year – Graham Keating – Oakland

LB of the Year – Alex Mitchell – Riverdale

DB of the Year – Kason Holder – Warren Co.

DL of the Year – Javon Edwards – Riverdale

Coach of the Year – Kevin Creasy

Coffee:

Shane Speakman

Zack Galy

Matthew Pittman

Jalen Williams

Cardin Stump

Honorable Mention

Henry Garcia

Oakland:

Bryson Dobbs

Theron Gaines

Alex Jones

Tezjioh Knox

Kobe Manning

Ethan McLaurin

Eric Taylor

Cassius Thorpe

Ian Schlacter

Hon. Mention

Alsethony “A.G.” McGee

Dylon King

Riverdale:

Jarod Russell

Elijah Herring

Caleb Herring

Xaylyn Mckinnie

Brandon Connard

Marcus Lloyd

Jaylen Weist

Christian Stapleton

Hon. Mention:

Zach Thomas

Jameson Holcomb

Warren County:

Ryland Holder

Kaden Jordan

Clay Thompson

Braylon Grayson

Dayton Jernigan

Bryson Elrod

Douglas Wells

Hon. Mention:

 Brayden Bottoms

Dante Elam

Blackman:

 Mark Cooper

Elijah Smith

Chris Hardin

John Hartman

Andrew Hudson-Jackson

Malcomb Smith

Hon. Mention:

O’Brien Jackson

Julian Childress

Cookeville:

Cade Apple

Harris Cravens

Trip Wallace

Alex Delk

Wes Delk

Hon. Mention:

Ethan Cumby

Drew Dyall

Siegel:

Jalen Moody

Wes Spann

Kendell Martin

Karter Johnson

Braden Kaiser

Hon. Mention:

Austin Watson

Maddox Purvis

Jack Nedro

Rockvale

Cole Geeting

David Pena

CJ Steele

Torrion Kidd

Maximus Bounphongsy

Hon. Mention

Branic Swain

Cadence Constant

Landon Starnes