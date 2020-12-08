HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders have six players named to All-Region team

The Region 3-6A football All-Region team has been released by the coaches.
Coffee County ended up with five players selected and one honorable mention. You heard the Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio.
The full all-region team, including superlatives, is below:
Region MVP – CJ Taylor – Warren Co.
Offensive MVP – Jordan James – Oakland
Defensive MVP – Javon Nelson – Riverdale
Special Teams MVP – Trey Turk – Oakland
Athlete of the Year – Victor Stephenson – Oakland
CJ Johnson – Riverdale
Stockton Owen – Cookeville
QB of the Year – Drew Beam – Blackman
RB of the Year – Antonio Patterson – Oakland
WR of the Year – Isaiah Horton – Oakland
Todd Lark – Blackman
OL of the Year – Graham Keating – Oakland
LB of the Year – Alex Mitchell – Riverdale
DB of the Year – Kason Holder – Warren Co.
DL of the Year – Javon Edwards – Riverdale
Coach of the Year – Kevin Creasy
Coffee:
Shane Speakman
Zack Galy
Matthew Pittman
Jalen Williams
Cardin Stump
Honorable Mention
Henry Garcia
Oakland:
Bryson Dobbs
Theron Gaines
Alex Jones
Tezjioh Knox
Kobe Manning
Ethan McLaurin
Eric Taylor
Cassius Thorpe
Ian Schlacter
Hon. Mention
Alsethony “A.G.” McGee
Dylon King
Riverdale:
Jarod Russell
Elijah Herring
Caleb Herring
Xaylyn Mckinnie
Brandon Connard
Marcus Lloyd
Jaylen Weist
Christian Stapleton
Hon. Mention:
Zach Thomas
Jameson Holcomb
Warren County:
Ryland Holder
Kaden Jordan
Clay Thompson
Braylon Grayson
Dayton Jernigan
Bryson Elrod
Douglas Wells
Hon. Mention:
Brayden Bottoms
Dante Elam
Blackman:
Mark Cooper
Elijah Smith
Chris Hardin
John Hartman
Andrew Hudson-Jackson
Malcomb Smith
Hon. Mention:
O’Brien Jackson
Julian Childress
Cookeville:
Cade Apple
Harris Cravens
Trip Wallace
Alex Delk
Wes Delk
Hon. Mention:
Ethan Cumby
Drew Dyall
Siegel:
Jalen Moody
Wes Spann
Kendell Martin
Karter Johnson
Braden Kaiser
Hon. Mention:
Austin Watson
Maddox Purvis
Jack Nedro
Rockvale:
Cole Geeting
David Pena
CJ Steele
Torrion Kidd
Maximus Bounphongsy
Hon. Mention
Branic Swain
Cadence Constant
Landon Starnes