HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS OPEN PRACTICE (PHOTO GALLERY)

High School Sports across Tennessee officially began practicing on Monday, July 25. Thunder Radio made the rounds to see everyone in action. CHS volleyball started things off with a 9-11 a.m. practice at The Patch. The Lady Raiders will host a playday Saturday, July 30 with matches at 9, 10:30 and noon. They will officially open the season Aug. 16 when Riverdale comes to town. The Lady Raider volleyball team is 3-time defending district champions and winners of 29 consecutive district matches.
Meanwhile, the Raider football team hit the field at 3 Monday afternoon. The Raiders are looking to build off a 5-5 2021 and will do so only having lost 7 seniors. They will travel to La Vergne for a 5:30 p.m. scrimmage on Friday, July 29.
And the Lady Raider soccer team was on the field late Monday, working from 5-7 p.m. They will open on Aug. 16 at Lincoln County.
PHOTOS BELOW. PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON | THUNDER RADIO, THUNDER THE MAGAZINE