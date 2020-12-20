HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders split first two games back from COVID layoff

Coffee County Central’s Red Raider boys played for the first time in 17 days Friday night.
The Raiders shook the rust off quickly in a 62-36 rout of Van Buren County Friday night in the Gandy Ink Christmas Classic in Spencer. The Raiders followed that with a 73-71 overtime loss to Silverdale Academy on Saturday.
Friday night against Van Buren County Eagles, Jaxon Vaughn put up a 14-point performance and the Raiders were 7-of-10 at the free throw line in the win. CHS led 26-10 at the half and 41-26 after three quarters.
Trenton Scrivnor pitched in 11 points off the bench, including 5 points at the free-throw line.
Hayden Hullett added 9 points, Kyle Farless 8, Connor Shemwell 4, CJ Anthony 4, Phineas Rollman 3, Aidan Abellana 2, Brady Nugent 2 and Brady Vaughn 2.
The split puts the Raiders overall record to 4-3 on the season. They play again at 5 p.m. Monday against Clarkrange in Spencer – their final game in the Gandy Ink Classic. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.).