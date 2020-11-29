HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders roll in Thanksgiving tournament over PCA

Coffee County’s basketball Red Raiders are now 2-2 on the season.
In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio, the Raiders got points from 10 different players on Friday afternoon in Woodbury and dominated in the paint to cruise to a 61-37 win over Providence Christian Academy in the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic.
Coffee County dominated the paint early, opening up the 3-point shot later in the game. Kyle Farless finished with 13 points for the Raiders and was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Coffee County led 27-13 at the half and steadily pulled away in the second half, thwarting any attempted second-half run by the Lions.
Jaxon Vaughn also got into double-digit points for the Raiders, finishing with 10 points – most coming in the second half.
Trenton Scrivnor put up 8 points off the bench, Tyler Taylor added 5, CJ Anthony 5, Hayden Hullett 7, Brady Nugent 2, John Dobson 2, Phineas Rollman 2 and Connor Shemwell 7.
Did you miss the broadcast on Thunder Radio Friday? Click here to catch the replay.
Coffee County will host Warren County in a double-header with the Lady Raiders Monday night in Manchester. If you want to attend, purchase tickets here.
Thunder Radio will carry the game live at 1 07.9 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Tip for the Lady Raiders is 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Pregame hits the air at 5:45 p.m.