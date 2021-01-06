HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders put together complete game to blow past Shelbyville

Red Raider Tyler Taylor is pictured here against Columbia on Jan. 2, 2020. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Taylor finished with 5 points and added a nice assist on an alley-oop pass to Trenton Scrivnor. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Tuesday was a complete 180 for the Central High School Raider boys when compared to Saturday’s district opener.

CHS went from a team in foul trouble and struggling to find offensive rhythm in Columbia on Saturday to a team that had 10 different players score in a dominating 76-52 rout of host Shelbyville on Tuesday.

It was arguably the Raiders most complete game of the year – leading by double digits at halftime and never allowing the Eagles to sniff the lead in the second half.

Senior Jaxon Vaughn was steady and consistent for the Raiders – scoring 9 in the first half and 10 in the second to finish with 19 points.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio. Click here to listen to the broadcast replay.

Trenton Scrivnor came off the bench and was red hot from the field, knocking down a pair of mid-range jumpshots, a 3-pointer and capping the night by hammering down the receiving end of an alley-oop pass from Tyler Taylor. Scrivnor finished with 16 points to be named co-player of the game with Vaughn.

Listen to the Thunder Radio audio of Trenton Scrivnor finishing an alley-oop on a lob from Tyler Taylor. — Thunder Radio audio.

CJ Anthony finished with 9 points for the Raiders, Kyle Farless and Hayden Hullett each with 8, Connor Shemwell 5, Tyler Taylor 4, Phineas Rollman 3, John Dobson 3 and Aidan Abellana 2.

The Raiders were a solid 13-of-17 at the free throw line.

The win improves Coffee County to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in District 8-AAA play.