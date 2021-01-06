HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders put together complete game to blow past Shelbyville

Tuesday was a complete 180 for the Central High School Raider boys when compared to Saturday’s district opener.
CHS went from a team in foul trouble and struggling to find offensive rhythm in Columbia on Saturday to a team that had 10 different players score in a dominating 76-52 rout of host Shelbyville on Tuesday.
It was arguably the Raiders most complete game of the year – leading by double digits at halftime and never allowing the Eagles to sniff the lead in the second half.
Senior Jaxon Vaughn was steady and consistent for the Raiders – scoring 9 in the first half and 10 in the second to finish with 19 points.
Trenton Scrivnor came off the bench and was red hot from the field, knocking down a pair of mid-range jumpshots, a 3-pointer and capping the night by hammering down the receiving end of an alley-oop pass from Tyler Taylor. Scrivnor finished with 16 points to be named co-player of the game with Vaughn.
CJ Anthony finished with 9 points for the Raiders, Kyle Farless and Hayden Hullett each with 8, Connor Shemwell 5, Tyler Taylor 4, Phineas Rollman 3, John Dobson 3 and Aidan Abellana 2.
The Raiders were a solid 13-of-17 at the free throw line.
The win improves Coffee County to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in District 8-AAA play.