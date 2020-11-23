HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders, Lady Raiders to host White County Tuesday night

The Coffee County Central Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will be at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday night to take on the Warriors and Warriorettes of White County High School in two highly -anticipated matchups.
The girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. The Lady Raiders enter the game 2-0 and the Red Raidres 1-1.
Those wishing to attend the games will need to purchase digital tickets at gofan.co.
You can listen to both games on Thunder Radio. Pregame begins at 5:45 p.m. at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, streaming on the Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com (click here to listen) and on Amazon Alexa (enable Thunder Radio skill, then say “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”).
You can also watch the game through the CHS Raider TV class production – the video feed is available on the Thunder Radio Facebook page by clicking here.