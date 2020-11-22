HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders hold off late Lion rally, pick up first win

Coffee County got the buckets when it needed them and held off a late Cannon County Saturday night in Manchester.
Trenton Scrivnor hit a pair of big 3-pointers in the third quarter and Jaxon Vaughn rattled off six free throws down the stretch to lead the Raiders to a 49-42 win over the Lions at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio).
The win moves the Raiders to 1-1 on the season.
Coffee County led 15-13 at the half and pulled away late in the third quarter on a pair of big 3-pointers on the left wing from Scrivnor, who finished with 12 points – including a rebound and a basket as time expired in the first half. Scrivnor’s shooting helped push the Raiders in front 35-23 after 3-quarters, a lead that extended to 39-25 early in the 4th quarter.
But the Lions wouldn’t go away – a late 3-pointer by Lion AJ Armstrong cut the Raider lead to 44-40 with 42 seconds to play and complete a 15-5 run by the Lions. But the Raiders never let Cannon County get any closer than that, finishing strong at the free throw line, including a pair of free throws by Connor Shemwell – who finished with 8 points.
Vaughn finished with 16 and was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game on Thunder Radio. CJ Anthony added 7 and Kyle Farless six.
Coffee County will host White County Tuesday, Nov. 24 in a double-header with the Lady Raiders. The girls will tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, on your smartphone using the Manchester Go app and at thunder1320.com. You can also listen on your Amazon Alexa device (enable the Thunder Radio skill, then say “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”)
Miss the Saturday night game against Cannon County? Listen to the replay of the Thunder Radio broadcast below:
Also, see more photos from Saturday’s win below.