HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders dominate second half, drop Blackman

The Red Raider basketball boys have put together pieces of good games through their first four.
On Tuesday night against Blackman, it all came together.
Coffee County took a 27-22 halftime deficit and turned it into a 50-45 win over the Blackman Blaze in Manchester, dropping a team that eliminated the Raiders from the postseason a year ago.
Tyler Taylor came off the bench for Coffee County and hit three 3-pointers, including two huge shots in the fourth quarter on back-to-back possessions to put the Raiders in front 43-42 with 3 minutes to play. From there the Raiders never trailed again to improve to 3-2 on the season.
CJ Anthony led the way for Coffee County with 16 points he also knocked down two big 3-pointers in the second half to help the Raiders outscore the Blaze 28-18 in the final two periods. Both Anthony and Tyler were named Stone Fort Mortgage co-players of the game on Thunder Radio’s broadcast.
Six different Raiders were able to get into the scorebook – including seniors Kyle Farless and Hayden Hullett who added 9 and 7 points, respectively. Connor Shemwell pitched in five and Jaxon Vaughn four. The Raiders were 10-of-12 at the free throw line – which helped them seal the game at the end.
Miss Tuesday’s game? Listen to the Thunder Radio broadcast replay here.
The Raiders are set to host Warren County Thursday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio beginning with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:45 p.m.