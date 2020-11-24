HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders can’t stop Slatten, fall to Warriors

Red Raider head coach Micah Williams knew that stopping Warrior senior Grant Slatten would be a tough task Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, it was simply not doable. Slatten, a senior Ole Miss signee, ripped off 39 points to lead the Warriors to a 68-50 win over the CHS Red Raiders at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio).
The Raiders trailed 18-5 after one quarter but fought back and trailed 31-24 at the half.
White County pulled away behind Slatten in the third quarter to lead 46-31 and led by as many as 21 in the fourth period.
Coffee County fought foul trouble all night – Hayden Hullett fouled out after getting 2 early fouls. Meanwhile, Tyler Taylor, CU Anthony, Kyle Farless and Jaxon Vaughn all finished the game with four fouls. Anthony was forced to sit – leaving Slatten with an easier path to the basket.
Connor Shemwell finished with 14 points for the Raiders, most coming in the paint, to be named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game by Thunder Radio. Anthony was able to drive to the basket for 13 points despite his foul troubles, and senior forward Jaxon Vaughn scored 12 for CHS.
The Raiders drop to 1-2 on the season with the loss. CHS is set to play in the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.
