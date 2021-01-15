HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raider defense smothers Franklin County in Thursday win

Defense was the name of game for the Central High School Red Raiders Thursday night in Manchester.
Coffee County held Franklin County to just 2 points in the opening period and 9 for the entire first half in a 54-33 District 8-AAA win Thursday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The win was much needed for the Raiders – evening their record to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
While it was the defensive effort that led to the win, the Raiders spread around offensive production. Ten different Raiders scored points and only one was in double-figures.
Senior Jaxon Vaughn paced the Coffee County offense with 12 points – 8 of those coming in the second half. Junior forward Connor Shemwell finished with 9 points, 6 coming in the second half.
Kyle Farless and Trenton Scrivnor led the way early. Farless scored 7 in the first half and Scrivnor scored 6 of his 7 in the first half to put the Raiders up 28-9 at the halftime break.
Also scoring for Coffee County were: Hayden Hullett and CJ Anthony with six points apiece, Brady Nugent with 2, Jahlin Osborne 2 and Aidan Abellana 1.
Taylor Stovall led the Rebels in points with 7.
The Raiders will travel to Fayetteville Friday night to take on the Falcons of Lincoln County. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio. The Lady Raiders will tip at 6 p.m. with the Raiders to follow. Listen on 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com or watch the Raider TV feed through the Thunder Radio Facebook page.