High school basketball practice opens Monday, Nov. 1

All eyes are on the Central High School football team this week as the Red Raiders return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
But in the background – winter sports are lurking and preparing. The Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams will have their first official team practices on Monday, Nov. 1 in preparation for the Nov. 19 opener against Moore County.
The Lady Raiders are coming off a 28-2 season – returning all but one starter. Meanwhile, the Raiders made the deepest postseason run in program history last winter.
Everyone is invited to join the Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams on Saturday, November 6 from 4:30-6pm at The Patch at CHS. You can watch both teams run through some practice drills, enjoy a free dinner and select your season ticket seats for the upcoming season. New to the basketball experience this year, fans will be able to purchase stadium seats and also pre-select their seat for the entire 2021-22 season with their season-ticket package.
The below packages are available:
bronze – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games – $125.00
silver – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket – $150.00
gold – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket, plus free entry to the Raider hospitality room each home game – $175.00
Silver and Gold packages include a laminated seat square with your name for reserved seats! Along with your new stadium seat you will have a reserved spot where you will sit each game! There are only 100 stadium seats available so please hurry and reserve your piece of “The Patch.”
You can hear the Raiders and Lady Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – driven by Al White Ford Lincoln. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com