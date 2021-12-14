HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Olivia Vinson posts career high to lead Lady Raiders past Pickett County

The basket must have looked like an ocean for freshman Olivia Vinson Tuesday night.
The freshman guard started filling up the basket in the first quarter and didn’t let up, piling up a high-school career high 24 points to lead the Coffee County Lady Raiders to a 67-33 win over the visiting Bobcats of Pickett County.
“The ball kept going in so I just kept shooting it,” said Vinson, who was named Thunder Radio’s Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game. “I feel like, as a team, we all get along so well on and off the court and it is showing in how we play.”
Vinson scored 21 in the first half and added 3 more in the second half. She started 6-of-6 beyond the arc before finally missing a shot late in the third quarter. She was 2-of-2 at the free-throw line.
The Lady Raiders exploded on the talented Bobcats early – taking a 26-10 lead after one quarter to have the game under control early. CHS led 46-17 at the break and 60-26 after three quarters.
Elli Chumley and Channah Gannon each pitched in 13 points for Coffee County and Jalie Ruehling had 7. Chloe Gannon finished with 6.
“That is a good basketball team over there (in Pickett County,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “We shot it lights out tonight. I don’t know if we are 40 points better than that team but we certainly played well tonight.”
Coffee County improves to 6-3 on the season and will be at home Friday to host cross-county rival Tullahoma.