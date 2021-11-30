HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mustangs get hot from the arc, down Raiders by 10

Coffee County dropped its 3rd straight game Tuesday, falling to a hot-shooting Walker Valley Mustang team 62-52 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders took off red hot to start the second half but could not keep the momentum or the intensity. CHS took a 26-23 deficit and quickly turned it into a lead, pulling ahead by as many as 6 in the third quarter. But the Mustangs heated up and took a 42-41 lead after 3 and outscored the Raiders 20-11 in the fourth quarter.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
Dayne Crosslin led the Raiders with 24 points and was named Thunder Radio Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Connor Shemwell added 10.
The loss is the 3rd straight for Coffee County (4-3) after starting 4-0. The Raiders are off until Dec. 10, when they travel to Blackman. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio, WMSR.