HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: More schedule adjustments for Raider boys

The Coffee County Red Raider boys basketball team has made more schedule adjustments
After stopping operations for 10 days due to COVID-19 exposure, the team has games to makeup with Columbia, Warren County and Franklin County.
The Franklin County boys game, which is supposed to be played Dec. 11, will now be played in Manchester at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Meanwhile, both Coffee County boys games against Marshall County have been cancelled and will not be made up. The road Columbia game and home Warren County game that were postponed will be made up, but dates are not yet available.
The boys will return to the court on Monday, Dec. 14 when they travel to Warren County. All Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball games can be heard live on Thunder Radio.