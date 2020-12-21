HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders win first 2 of Christmas tournament, to play in championship Tuesday

Bella Vinson stepped up when the spotlight shined the brightest Monday night.
Held to just 4 points in the first half, the Central High School senior dropped a pair of 3-pointers on back to back trips down the floor in the fourth quarter and then buried a pair of free throws to close the game as the Lady Raiders beat Summertown 41-36 in the semi-finals of the Corey Brewer Christmas Tournament in Portland, Tenn.
The game was broadcast live on Thunder Radio. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
“I was struggling a little,” said Vinson. “Nothing was really falling for me but you got to focus on the next one. [Summertown] is a really good team. That was good for us. I’m glad we got this game in.”
Coffee County went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter after being tied 28-28 after three quarters, but Summertown made a run to make the game close again. Jalie Ruehling hit two free throws to put CHS up 39-36 and Vinson sealed the game with 2 more free throws with 4 seconds to play.
Vinson finished with 14 points, Ruehling 6, Alivia Reel 6, Elli Chumley 6, Chloe Gannon 5 and Emma Fulks 4.
The win moves the Lady Raiders to 10-1 overall and sets them up in the championship game against Stewarts Creek at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and on thunder1320.com.
Lady Raiders – 50
PJPII – 32
The Lady Raiders started the day with a 50-32 win over PJPII in Portland, Tenn.
Bella Vinson dropped 19 points in the win, followed by Ruehling with 9 – 7 of which came in the second half when she heated up. Elli Chumley got 8 points – 5 coming at the free throw line. Alivia Reel added 7, Emma Fulks 4 and Chloe Gannon 3.
“I was glad to see [Alivia Reel] knock down some shots for us,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “She really needed that. She’s a big part of our offense.”
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
See more photos from Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020 on the Thunder Radio facebook page by clicking here.