HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders to host camp of champions this summer for youth

Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball coach Joe Pat Cope has announced that his team will be having a “Camp of Champions” June 7-9 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The camp will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. each day and is for boys and girls, ages kindergarten through 8th grade.
Kids will be placed in groups by age and skill level and work on basketball fundamentals with Head Coach Joe Pat Cope as well as assistant coaches Matt Vinson, Rece Chumley, Anita Gannon and Amanda Ruehling; as well as current and former players. Campers will work on dribbling, shooting, passing, offense and defense each day. Each camper will receive a camp T-Shirt. Cost $60 per player.
Registration takes place from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at the CHS gymnasium. For questions, contact coach Cope at copej@k12coffee.net.