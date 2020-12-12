HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders roll up 93 on Rebelettes

It was over before it started Friday night in Manchester.
Senior Bella Vinson piled up 35 points – 31 in the first half – and the Central High School Lady Raiders cruised to a 93-13 District 8-AAA win over visiting Franklin County Friday night in Manchester. The game was broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
Miss the game broadcast on Thunder Radio? Listen to the replay here.
“We talked about coming out and starting fast after (a slow start in Columbia) Tuesday,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Vinson was red hot – rarely missing from the paint, the free throw line or the 3-point line – where she sank four 3-pointers.
“I have been in a little bit of a 3-point slump,” explained Vinson during her postgame interview with Thunder Radio. “That felt good tonight. We played as a team tonight.”
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon quietly put together a 15 point night and Elli Chumley dominated on the boards and chipped in 10 points for CHS. Sophomore point guard Jalie Ruehling dropped a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 8 points and Alivia Reel 6.
CHS led 56-8 at halftime and 77-11 after three quarters. All substitutes played in the fourth quarter and outscored Franklin County 16-2. Holli Hanock and Miranda Medley each buried 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to go along with 2 points from Princess Penaloza and 4 from Sam Kirby. Remi Benjamin added 4 points for CHS. Emma Fulks pitched in 2 points.
The Lady Raiders improve to 8-1 with the win and 2-0 in District 8-AAA play. They were scheduled to play at Warren County Monday, Dec. 14, but that game has been cancelled by Warren County.
See more photos from Friday’s game in our Facebook gallery by clicking here.