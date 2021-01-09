HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders roll to 14-1 with Saturday win over Goodpasture

Sophomore post Chloe Gannon stepped out of her comfort zone in the second half Saturday afternoon – knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to help lead the Central High School Lady Raiders to a 66-26 win over visiting Goodpasture.
Gannon finished the game with 18 points – 12 coming in the second half, and of those came on two third quarter possessions when she was left unguarded at the top of the arch and drained 3-pointers.
“I’m glad to see Chloe shoot that,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “We have to have the confidence that we can knock those down if they are going to leave us open like that.”
Senior Bella Vinson teamed up with Gannon to help the Lady Raiders pull away in the third quarter. Vinson scored 11 of her 22 in the third period, leaving the game with 2 minutes left in the quarter. Vinson finished with a game-high 22 points.
Sophomore guard Jalie Ruehling also got into double digits with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
The Lady Raiders outscored Goodpasture 30-4 in the third quarter after leading 29-14 at the half.
Also scoring for Coffee County were Elli Chumley with 4 points, Emma Fulks 4, Alivia Reel 3, Princess Penaloza 2 and Remi Benjamin 1.
The win pushes Coffee County to 14-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders will host Lawrence County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. You can hear this game on Thunder Radio beginning with 5:45 p.m. pregame show: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.