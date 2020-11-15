HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders, Raiders both picked by media as preseason No. 1

Pictured, Coffee County Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope speaks at District 8-AAA media day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

Following the 2nd annual District 8-AAA media day, the media and coaches have voted on the 2020 preseason 8-AAA All District teams and the projected order of finish. 

In girls basketball the defending 8-AAA regular season and tournament champion Coffee County Lady Raiders have been selected to repeat as champions in 2020-21. 

PRESEASON DISTRICT 8-AAA GIRLS

  1. Coffee County 
  2. Tullahoma 
  3. Lawrence County  
  4. Lincoln County 
  5. Columbia 
  6. Franklin County  
  7. Shelbyville 
Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson speaks at District 8-AAA Media Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Vinson was selected preseason all-district. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson and sophomore Jalie Ruehling were selected to the preseason All District team along with Kailyn Farrell of Tullahoma, Amelia Kate Richardson of Lincoln County and Chloe Willis of Lawrence Co. 

In Boys Basketball, Coffee County won the district in the regular season last year was again picked to win the league in 2020-21. 

PRESEASON DISTRICT 8-AAA BOYS

  1. Coffee County 
  2. Columbia 
  3. Franklin County 
  4. Tullahoma 
  5. Lawrence County 
  6. Lincoln County 
  7. Shelbyville 

Red Raider senior CJ Anthony was named all District along with Sumo Scaife of Franklin County, Q Martin of Columbia, Jailain Brown of Lincoln County, Jakobe Thomas of Tullahoma. 

The media day concept was initiated and organized by former Thunder Radio sports director Dennis Weaver last year, and continued after his passing this year.

Red Raider head basketball coach Micah Williams speaks during the District 8-AAA media day Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Winchester. The Raiders are the preseason favorite to win District 8-AAA. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson.
Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope speaks on the leadership of senior Bella Vinson. Audio by Thunder Radio.
Red Raider head coach Micah Williams on his senior class. Audio by Thunder Radio.