HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders cruise to 42-19 win over Goodpasture

Bella Vinson dominated in the paint for Coffee County Saturday afternoon and the Lady Raiders picked up a decisive 42-19 win over Goodpasture in Madison.
In a game you heard broadcast live on Thunder Radio, Vinson, Chloe Gannon and Elli Chumley combined for 35 of Coffee County’s 42 points – all coming from 2-point range as the Lady Raiders worked on their post game.
Gannon finished with 9 and Chumley with 8. The Lady Raiders led 23-9 at the halftime break and 34-17 after the third quarter. CHS substituted liberally through the final period.
The win improves Coffee County to 6-1 on the season and was the final tune-up before District 8-AAA play begins next week. The Lady Raiders will travel to Columbia Tuesday night, Dec. 8, for a 6 p.m. tip. This will be a girls only game.