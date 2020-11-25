HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Moore County, move to 4-0

One night after a thrilling overtime victory over White County, the Central High School Lady Raiders were back on the court on Wednesday.
This time there was much less drama.
In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio, junior Elli Chumley put the first 7 points on the board and the Lady Raiders raced out front to a 49-5 halftime lead on their way to a 62-31 win over the Raiderettes of Moore County. Chumley finished with 11 points and was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
The win moves the Lady Raiders to 4-0 on the season.
Coffee County led big early – jumping on top 22-1 after one quarter. Moore County didn’t get its first field goal until 5 minutes to play in the second quarter.
Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson led all scorers with 18 points – all coming in the first half. Chloe Gannon finished with 8 points, Alivia Reel 6, Emma Fulks 6, Jalie Ruehling 7, Holli Hancock 3 and Miranda Medley 3.
Moore County heated up from the field in the second half. Olivia Richards led the way for the Raiderettes with 11 points.
Coffee County will host Warren County Monday at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 10 6.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com and on Amazon Alexa (“Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”)
Miss the Wednesday night broadcast of the Moore County game? Listen to the replay by clicking here.