HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raider, Red Raiders to sell select number of stadium seats on Nov. 6 at fan event

High School basketball season tips off in one month – and the Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams are excited to welcome all fans to The Patch this winter.

Everyone is invited to join the Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams on Saturday, November 6 from 4:30-6pm at The Patch. You can watch both teams run through some practice drills, enjoy a free dinner and select your seats for the upcoming season. New to the basketball experience this year, fans will be able to purchase stadium seats and also pre-select their seat for the entire 2021-22 season.

The below packages are available:

bronze – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games – $125.00

silver – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket – $150.00

gold – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket, plus free entry to the Raider hospitality room each home game – $175.00

Silver and Gold packages include a laminated seat square with your name for reserved seats! Along with your new stadium seat you will have a reserved spot where you will sit each game! There are only 100 stadium seats available so please hurry and reserve your piece of “The Patch.”

You can hear the Raiders and Lady Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – driven by Al White Ford Lincoln. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

  • CC Basketball Stadium Seats
Pictured are the CC Baketball Stadium Seats that are available for purchase, along with the ability to reserve seat location for the 2021-22 basketball season.

Basketball schedule below;

11/16/216:00 PMCHSBasketballLincoln Co (girls only)Home
11/19/216:00 PMCHSBasketballMoore co (boys onlyHome
11/20/21TBDCHSBasketballHOF GameHome
11/22TBDCHSBasketballCannon Co Thanksgiving boys onlyAway
11/23/21TBDCHSBasketballCannon Co Thanksgiving boys onlyAway
11/29/216:00 PMCHSBasketballBlackmanHome
11/30/216:00 PMCHSBasketballWalker ValleyHome
12/3/216:00 PMCHSBasketballTullahomaHome
12/10/216:00 PMCHSBasketballBlackmanAway
12/11/216:00 PMCHSBasketballRockvaleHome
12/13/216:00 PMCHSBasketballWalker ValleyAway
12/14/216:00 PMCHSBasketballPickett CoHome
12/17/216:00 PMCHSBasketballTullahomaAway
12/20/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls OnlyAway
12/20/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/21/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
12/21/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/22/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
12/22/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/27/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
12/28/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
12/29/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
1/7/226:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleAway
1/11/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyHome
1/14/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
1/186:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleHome
1/21/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyAway
1/24/226:00 PMCHSBasketballLighthouse ChristianHome
1/25/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
1/28/226:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleAway
2/1/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyHome
2/4/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
2/5/226:00 PMCHSBasketballRockvaleAway
2/8/226:00 PMCHSBasketballPickett CountyAway