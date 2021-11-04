HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raider, Red Raiders to sell select number of stadium seats on Nov. 6 at fan event

High School basketball season tips off in one month – and the Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams are excited to welcome all fans to The Patch this winter.
Everyone is invited to join the Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams on Saturday, November 6 from 4:30-6pm at The Patch. You can watch both teams run through some practice drills, enjoy a free dinner and select your seats for the upcoming season. New to the basketball experience this year, fans will be able to purchase stadium seats and also pre-select their seat for the entire 2021-22 season.
The below packages are available:
bronze – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games – $125.00
silver – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket – $150.00
gold – includes a CC stadium chair and season ticket good for all regular season home games, plus you pick the location of your season ticket, plus free entry to the Raider hospitality room each home game – $175.00
Silver and Gold packages include a laminated seat square with your name for reserved seats! Along with your new stadium seat you will have a reserved spot where you will sit each game! There are only 100 stadium seats available so please hurry and reserve your piece of “The Patch.”
Basketball schedule below;
|11/16/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Lincoln Co (girls only)
|Home
|11/19/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Moore co (boys only
|Home
|11/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|HOF Game
|Home
|11/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Cannon Co Thanksgiving boys only
|Away
|11/23/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Cannon Co Thanksgiving boys only
|Away
|11/29/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Blackman
|Home
|11/30/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Walker Valley
|Home
|12/3/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|12/10/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Blackman
|Away
|12/11/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Rockvale
|Home
|12/13/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Walker Valley
|Away
|12/14/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Pickett Co
|Home
|12/17/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|12/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|Away
|12/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/21/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|12/21/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/22/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|12/22/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/27/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|12/28/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|12/29/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|1/7/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Away
|1/11/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Home
|1/14/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|1/18
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Home
|1/21/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Away
|1/24/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Lighthouse Christian
|Home
|1/25/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|1/28/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Away
|2/1/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Home
|2/4/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|2/5/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Rockvale
|Away
|2/8/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Pickett County
|Away