HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee County JV splits with Cannon County Thursday

While the varsity Red Raider basketball team was quarantined, most of the freshman Raiders were able to continue practicing.
That work paid off Thursday in Woodbury. Freshman Jackson Shemwell racked up 21 points and the JV Raiders left Cannon County with a 49-36 win.
Shemwell was able to put up 21 despite not scoring a point in the first quarter.
Timothy Henderson put up a 12 point performance for the Raiders – 9 coming in the second half. Cooper Reed scored 8, with 6 coming in the first quarter to give CHS an 11-9 lead.
Brendon Shepard, Austin Dockery, Jackson Thompson and Caden Davis scored 2 points apiece for CHS.
LADY RAIDER JV FALLS IN OVERTIME
Miranda Medley went wild – piling up 19 points – but the Central High School Lady Raider junior varsity team fell short in overtime Thursday in Cannon County, losing 36-35.
Medley was consistent throughout in her 19 point performance. She was 5-for-6 at the charity stripe and buried four 3-pointers.
Remi Benjamin scored 6 for the Lady Raiders in the loss, all 6 coming in the first half. Samantha Kirby was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line and finished with 4 points. Kaylee Suggs, Lenora Moreno and Bella Lawson all finished with 2 points apiece.
For Cannon County Reese Vance did most of the damage. She scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to get the game into overtime.