HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee County falls in two tight games to Blackman

Monday was a tough night at The Patch – as Coffee County Central dropped a pair of tightly-contested ballgames to visiting powerhouse Blackman.
Lady Raiders 41, Blackman 50
Coffee County trailed throughout but took the defending state champions to the wire. CHS cut the Blackman lead to 4 at two different points in the fourth quarter but could never complete the comeback.
Outside shooting and turnovers proved costly for CHS as the Lady Raiders were 0-of-14 behind the 3-point arc and turned the ball over 15 times.
Still, the Lady Raiders had a chance late. Three players fouled out for CHS – Channah Gannon, Emma Fulks and Elli Chumley.
CHS was led by Chloe Gannon with 17 points. Olivia Vinson added 9. Coffee County falls to 2-2 on the year and will host unbeaten Walker Valley Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Coffee County boys had a 3rd quarter lead over Blackman but couldn’t hold on. The Blaze hit enough shots down the stretch to leave with a 39-31 victory.
Connor Shemwell was the only Red Raider to get into double figures – finishing with 11.
The Raiders will host Walker Valley Tuesday night, Nov. 30. You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and on Raider TV (on Thunder Facebook).