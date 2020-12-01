High School Basketball coaches show launches Dec. 2 on Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio is excited to announce the launch of The Basketball Coaches Show (Financed by First Bank of Manchester).
The weekly show will air live from Praters BBQ in Manchester from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, beginning on Dec. 2. The show will feature Central High School Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope and CHS Red Raider head coach Micah Williams, along with different players, assistant coaches and special guests from week to week.
“We are proud to provide this platform to celebrate and highlight our high school basketball programs, the coaches and hard-working Lady Raiders and Red Raiders every week on Thunder Radio,” said Josh Peterson, owner of Thunder Radio. “Over the past handful of years our high school basketball teams have established a remarkably high standard for success on and off the court that our community should be proud of. We are proud to partner with them, broadcast their games and now offer this opportunity.”
Each week the show will feature 30 minutes to focus on the boys program and 30 minutes to focus on the girls. It will be hosted by Josh Peterson.
Parents and general community fans are welcome and encouraged to attend and interact with the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders. Food purchase is not required to attend. Praters is located at 620 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.
This show is the latest in a long line of local sports programming on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast on Thunder Radio every Saturday, focusing on athletes and coaches in all sports at all levels, and The Coach Doug Greene Show is aired during the fall, highlighting CHS Red Raider football on Wednesdays. In addition, Thunder Radio is your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports.
Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball is broadcast live on Thunder Radio all season at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app, at thunder1320.com and on Amazon Alexa (“Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”).