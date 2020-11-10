HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Big expectations for Lady Raiders, Red Raiders coming out of district media days

With the start of the season a little more than a week away, Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams participated in District 8-AAA media day Tuesday in Winchester.
Both teams are defending back-to-back regular season District 8-AAA championships.
The Lady Raiders have won 24 consecutive regular season district games and will rely heavily on senior Bella Vinson – who will sign to play collegiate basketball at Lipscomb on Wednesday. CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope had this to say about Bella’s leadership:
Cope went on to say that Coffee County is working on building depth – with only seven girls currently in the rotation for regular playing time. Look for junior Elli Chumley, sophomore Jalie Ruehling and sophomore Chloe Gannon to contribute heavily for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders open the season with a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Friday, Nov. 20 when they host Siegel at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you the broadcast.
Raider boys are senior-laden
On the boys side – the Red Raiders return four starters from last year’s team that won the District 8-AAA regular season championship.
CHS head coach Micah Williams, who is entering his sixth season, had this to say about his senior class:
The Raiders faltered in the postseason last year, finishing fourth in the district tournament and losing in the region tournament on the road. Williams said the goal has been to beef up the non-district schedule and build more bench depth to be prepared for the postseason.
Coffee County’s Red Raiders open the season Thursday, Nov. 19 at home against Knowledge Academy in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you the broadcast.